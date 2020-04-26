Tuszka Eager To Begin NFL Climb

Warner's Derrek Tuszka had to wait all weekend to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, getting selected by the Denver Broncos with the second to last pick (254th), earning high praise from General Manager and NFL Hall of Famer John Elway as a prospect they believe can really develop.

That's certainly what Derrek has done throughout his career fom high school in Warner where he was a two-way player that became an All-Stater, to college at North Dakota State where he exploded onto draft boards after 13.5 sacks in his senior season.

Being the 254th pick suggests he has a long climb ahead to make it in the NFL, and Derrek's eager to ascend.