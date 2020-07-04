Twins begin "Summer Training" at Target Field

Since the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the major league baseball season we've a Strat-O-Matic baseball simulation to project how the Twins would be doing if the season were going.

And also because we really missed baseball.

To quote Marvin Gaye and Tammie Terrell, ain't nothing like the real thing!

That's what we finally have as the Minnesota Twins began Spring Training 2.0 (also known as "Summer Training") yesterday at Target Field in preparation for a 60 game season set to begin around July 24th.

Since the original training period was cut short many of the newer faces on the Twins like Josh Donaldson still have to acclimate to their teammates. They've all kept up with each other a bit during the shutdown, and been training individually. Now they have about three weeks to bring it all together.

Major League Baseball is expected to release the 60-game schedules for all teams as early as Monday.

Like everyone the Twins are still dealing with COVID-19. Miguel Sano, Willians Astudillo, Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina have all tested positive for the virus. All four players did give their permission to release the results of their tests and are quarantining.

