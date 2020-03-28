USD Women Finish On Top Of Mid-Major Poll, SDSU Women 20th

The USD women's basketball team started the year ranked atop the collegeinsider.com Mid-Major poll.

And that's where they finish.

The 30-2 Coyotes got 16 of the 31 first place votes and finished ahead of 26-1 Princeton. Nationally South Dakota was ranked 17th in the Associated Press Top 25 and 11th in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The team the Coyotes beat to claim the Summit League Tournament Title, South Dakota State, also was ranked 20th in the mid-major poll after finishing 23-10.