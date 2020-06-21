USD among thousands of schools bracing for potential positive COVID-19 cases

As sports slowly return, and plans are made for a college season, the reality that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over has hit hard this week with several professional and college teams reporting a rash of positive Coronavirus tests.

With that in mind it's hard to imagine that we won't see similar things happen in South Dakota as athletes come back to campus.

Dakota News Now Sports spoke with USD head football coach Bob Nielson earlier this week about some of the precautions they'll be taking as players return to Vermillion. For all the preventative measures they're taking, though, he acknowledges that it's all but inevitable that there will be positive cases at some point.

Nielson says the school will thorough in testing and quarantining positive cases, and they're trying to plan what might happen if several players or coaches have to be sidelined during the season.

If plans are approved this week by the NCAA Division One Council, USD and other D1 teams will begin film sessions and required strength and conditioning on July 13th as the ramp up to their fall camps.

The Coyotes are scheduled to open the season September 5th at Iowa State. The ISU athletic department has already announced that they'll only allow about 30,000 fans, roughly half of their regular capacity, to attend the game.

