USD women not over confident heading into the Summit Tourney

The USD women have plenty of reason to be over confident when they take the floor at the Summit League tournament starting Saturday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls. But senior Ciara Duffy says that simply won't happen'

"I think that we're all just really hungry each and every game. We want to come out with a lot of intensity and we know that all of those Summit League teams are really good, really skilled teams and have the potential to go off on any given night. So up until this point I think we really respect our opponents and that definitely helps with not getting over confident..."

The Coyotes went 27-2 over with losses to ranked teams-Missouri State and #1 South Carolina. They went through the conference schedule with a perfect slate for the 2nd time in 3 years under Dawn Plitzuweit who is one of 10 finalists for the National Coach of the Year!