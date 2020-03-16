USD women ranked 11th in final USA Today Coaches Poll

South Dakota women’s basketball caps off the final USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 11 released Monday.

The No. 11 Coyotes (30-2) ended the season on a 19-game winning streak, running the table to garner the Summit League regular season crown and capturing the program’s second Summit League Tournament title. South Dakota became the first program in Summit League history to go undefeated through both the regular season and tournament – and ran through league foes by an average victory margin of more than 30 points per game.

South Dakota was one of many successful women’s basketball teams across the country who’s seasons came to an abrupt halt last week when the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. It marks the first time in history that the NCAA Tournament will not be played.

This marks South Dakota’s 16th consecutive week in the USA Today Coaches Poll, setting a new Summit League record for both consecutive and total weeks in the coaches’ poll in a season. No. 11 also marks the highest that any Summit League team has ranked in either national poll.

The Coyotes were led by the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year Ciara Duffy. She averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game in her senior campaign.

Junior center Hannah Sjerven, another Summit League first team honoree, averaged 12.2 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, a second-team all-Summit pick, averaged 11.2 points with a league-best 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Senior forward Taylor Frederick, the league’s Sixth Woman of the Year, finished with 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year, moves to the top of the Summit League charts for winning percentage both overall (.821) and in league play (.887).

No. 11 South Dakota finished the season three wins shy of the program record 33 set in 2007-08. That NCAA Division II Runner-Up team was the only other team in program history with just two losses.

Final Ranking

1. South Carolina (32-1)

2. Oregon (31-2)

3. Baylor (28-2)

4. Connecticut (29-3)

5. Maryland (28-4)

6. Stanford (27-6)

7. Louisville (28-4)

8. North Carolina State (28-4)

9. UCLA (26-5)

10. Mississippi State (27-6)

11. South Dakota (30-2)

12. Arizona (24-7)

13. Gonzaga (28-3)

14. DePaul (28-5)

15. Northwestern (26-4)

16. Oregon State (23-9)

17. Princeton (26-1)

18. Kentucky (22-8)

19. Missouri State (26-4)

20. Florida State (24-8)

21. Texas A&M (22-8)

22. Indiana (24-8)

23. Iowa (23-7)

24. Florida Gulf Coast (30-3)

25. Arkansas (24-8)