USD's Duffy Ready To Move On From Basketball

South Dakota's Ciara Duffy might have heard her name called in the WNBA Draft.

Yet it appears the Rapid City native is content to move on from basketball.

Her coach Dawn Plitzuweit says that some WNBA teams have been reaching out about her. There would also almost certainly be overseas opportunities for a player who averaged nearly 17 points and five rebounds per game last year and has won a plethora of All-American honors and awards.

However, Duffy is preparing to get married in July, and the 4.0 student is looking forward to settling down in the Omaha area.