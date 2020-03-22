USD's Nilsen Up For National Indoor Field Athlete Of The Year Award

Despite Chris Nilsen's senior season at South Dakota being cut short he is in the running for one of the highest honors in all of track and field.

Nilsen is one of three finalists for the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's National Men's Field Athlete of the Year award for the Division One Indoor Season, joining Cary McLeod of Tennessee and Gleb Dudarev of Kansas.

The three time national champion set a new NCAA Indoor Pole Vault record with a clearance of 19 feet, 5.5 inches in February. He'd also won the Summit League Title and had qualified for indoor nationals on March 13th which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final vote will be held for a winner tomorrow.

