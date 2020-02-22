USF Sweeps Regular Season Finale With Wayne & Celebrates Two Division Titles

WOMENS RECAP

With five players scoring in double-digits, led by Kaely Hummel with 18, the No. 16 University of Sioux Falls Women's Basketball Team (24-5, 17-5 NSIC) earned an 89-75 victory over Wayne State on Senior Day at the Stewart Center.

In earning the 24th win of the season, which is the most since going 27-6 in 2015-16, the Cougars, which have been ranked a program-best nine straight weeks, had contributions from all seven seniors as well as several others. USF, which has wrapped up its first NSIC South Division title a week ago, closed the regular season at 17-5 in league play, which is tied the 2015-16 team for top conference mark in the DII era.

"We played well offensively. They have two kids – Erin Norling and Brittany Bongartz that are really good and they played well. But our team stepped up, led by our seniors. I am excited about the win and for the seniors to go out on top," said USF Head Coach Travis Traphagen, who program honored its seven seniors (Kaely Hummel, Abby Slater, Jacey Huinker, Mariah Szymanski, Andi Mataloni, Augusta Thramer and Jessie Geer) in a Senior Day presentation following the win over Wayne State. "I thought everybody that got in the game contributed. It was an overall good game for us tonight," said Traphagen, whose team will be the No. 1 seed from the South and face North No. 8 seed Minot State at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Hummel, a two-time All-NSIC guard who was the NSIC South Division Preseason Player of the Year, had a solid outing in her last regular season game at the Stewart Center. She hit 5-of-13 field goals, including a three as she has a program best 265, and had 18 points to go with six rebounds and a steal. Hummel increased her career total in points to 1,683.

Aside from Hummel, USF had 15 points from Thramer, who was 4-of-8 from the floor and 6-of-6 at the foul line while dishing three assists and grabbing three rebounds. Sophomore center Kiara James had a career-high with 14 points and had four rebounds before fouling out. Szymanski supplied 12 points with three rebounds and four assists and senior Jessie Geer had 10 points and four rebounds. Syzmanski now has 1,137 career points, which ranks 16th all-time at USF, to go with her 166 threes, which is eighth on the USF career chart.

While Huinker scored just two points, she had a game-high eight rebounds with two steals and an assist. Huinker, who is just one offensive rebound away from tying Sam Knecht's (2016-17, 77 offensive rebounds) mark for a season, moved into seventh on USF's all-time rebound chart and remains second in the DII era.

Senior Andy Mataloni hit a pair of threes and scored six points while senior Abby Slater had a pair of clutch free throws. In addition, junior Anna Goodhope had eight points and two rebounds.

After USF took a 20-16 lead after one quarter, the Cougars had a 24-21 margin in the second quarter for a 44-37 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored USF, 24-21, in the third quarter but USF turned the corner in the fourth period with a 24-14 margin for an 89-75 verdict and a sweep of the season series.

Overall, USF was 29-of-64 from the field for 45.3 percent which included just 4-of-16 from three-point range. However, USF, which was 27-of-32 from the foul line, made 25-of-48 inside the arc for a nifty .521 shooting percentage. Central to USF's win tonight was its pressure on defense and offense. Not did USF record more than 15 lay-ups but they forced 15 turnovers with eight steals and three blocks to aid in the defensive effort.

USF, which had just five turnovers, held a 14-0 margin in points off turnovers and used a 23-to-4 edge in fast-break points to their advantage. With Geer and Goodhope coming off the bench for 18 points, USF had an overall edge of 28-0 in bench points. Plus, USF, which was only outrebounded, 38-36, held a 46-to-36 margin in points in the paint.

WSC, which finished 16-12 and 11-11 in league play, was led by Brittany Bongartz with 32 points and eight rebounds. She made 8-of-15 shots from the field and was 16-of-17 at the foul stripe. All-league guard Erin Nordling added 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. However, the rest of the WSC lineup accounted for just 21 total points. On the night, the Wildcats were 24-of-59 for 40.7 percent and made just 3-of-13 from three but hit 24-of-31 at the foul line.

By attacking the basket, the Cougars took a quick 4-0 lead as James and Szymanski made lay-ups in the opening minute. USF's attack mentality would be the tendency on offense for USF which opened the first quarter with seven lay-ups to represent all but one of its field goals. At 4:41 of the first quarter, Goodhope made a lay-up "and 1" for a 15-10 lead. Mataloni's first three helped USF take an18-12 lead which led to a 20-16 margin at the break.

The Wildcats took early control in the second quarter by scoring five straight and putting together an 8-2 run for a 24-22 advantage. But Thramer continued her aggressiveness to the basket, which earned her a couple of trips to the foul line and four successful free throws which helped USF to a 26-24 lead at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter. After falling behind 32-30, the Cougars closed the half on a 14-5 run and led 44-37 at the halftime break.

Through two quarters, USF was 16-of-34 for 47.1 percent with 3-of-12 from three for 25 percent. USF made 9-of-12 free throws and held a 17-16 advantage in rebounds. Thramer led USF with eight points while Hummel provided seven. WSC, which was 13-of-25 for 52.8 percent from the field, but had 11 turnovers, was led by Bongartz with 13 points and Nordling with 12.

Early in the third quarter, Thramer hit a three-pointer as USF built a 51-43 lead with 8:25 to play in the quarter. With 5:45 left in the quarter, James reached double digits by scoring inside for a 56-49 lead. With a 6-0 run, the Wildcats cut the lead to 56-55 after Nordling converted a lay-up at the 4:13 mark. Yet each time, the Wildcats made their move, USF responded in kind. After Nordling's conversion, Goodhope had her second "and 1" conversion as USF led 59-55. Then, Geer scored inside as USF took a 61-57 lead with 2:45 to play. When Abby Slater made a pair of foul shots the Cougars took a 65-57 lead at the 1:53 mark. However, WSC closed with four straight to draw within 65-61 at the break.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hummel hit three free throws for a 68-61 lead at the 9:33 mark. Hummel scored again at the 8:44 mark on drive for a 72-63 lead. And that would be the way the quarter would go. WSC cut the lead to as few as six points but could draw no closer.

When Thramer converted on another drive to the basket at the 7:59 mark for a 74-63 lead. USF seemingly at the game in hand. But Bongartz was to give USF a few more problems. He hit a pair of free throws as Wildcats closed to within eight. At the 2:06 mark, Szymanski's drive to the basket provided USF with an 82-74 lead which became a more comfortable advantage when Hummel dropped in two free throws with 1:44 left for an 84-74 advantage. By that time, USF had the issue in hand and the seniors, one-by-one, were replaced in the final minute to a big sound of applause from the USF faithful.

The University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball Team have come a long way since the opening day of the season. The Cougars, which were picked to finish 10th in the NSIC preseason poll, wrapped up the South Division title with a 75-64 victory over Wayne State on Saturday night at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, USF swept Wayne State for a second straight year as they won the NSIC South Division by two games over Upper Iowa. At 17-5, USF recorded its best mark in the NSIC since joining the league. At 21-7, USF has 20 wins for the second time at the DII level with the best overall season.

USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who won his 216th game at USF, was really proud of his team.

"We wanted to finish it (South Division title) off after having a couple of opportunities. And, we were led by our two seniors Milan (Surlic) and Devin (Green). To win a South Division title for the first time was a big deal, especially for our seniors," said Johnson, whose team will face Minot State in the first round of the NSIC Postseason Tourney at home with game time set for 7:30 pm on Wednesday (Feb. 26). "We had 25 points from the two seniors off the bench. They were awesome tonight and I was so happy for those guys. It was their final regular season game, title on the line and both played as well as they have played all year," said Johnson.

The seniors, who were honored in a pre-game Senior Day ceremony, are representative of the team that is USF, noted Johnson, who called his team tough and resilient.

"I think we are defined by our toughness and hard work. We are not the most gifted offensive team in the league but we will battle. We will rebound and we will defend. And I think what is special is how they fell about each other. They stay together. They love to play together and through that can handle any adversity," he said.

In the win over WSC, the Cougars opened up a 33-28 halftime lead and used a 42-36 margin in the second half to pick up the 75-64 win. USF, which was 29-of-58 from the floor for 50 percent, has been a hard team to beat in the second half. Tonight, they hit 15-of-29 field goals for 51.7 percent. And with 5-of-10 from three they finished 9-of-21 for 42.9 percent with those percentages above their season averages. And, by limiting WSC to 64 points, the Cougars, the league's top defensive team, held the visitors to under the season average of 66.9.

To illuminate the second half analogy, the Cougars totals for the second half better their overall average in a substantial way. During the league season, USF has made 49.8 percent from the floor (45.4 overall) and held opponents to 43.6 percent in the second 20 minutes of games. They have also connected on 39.4 from three (33.3 overall) and had a 4.1 rebound margin. And, USF is outscoring opponents by over six points (3.9 margin of victory) in the second half.

Surlic, who reached double-digits in points for the eighth time in his career and fourth time this year, made 5-of-8 shots from the field and was 2-of-5 from three-point range. He added two rebounds to his 12 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Green had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting as he made his only three. He added four rebounds, an assist and a block as he had double-digit points for the 15 time as a USF player. As for Thompson, he now has 13 double-digit scoring games and scored 18 or more on six occasions. He was 7-of-13 from the field with 4-of-9 from three-point range. Grinde reached double-digits for the 19th time this year including his final 13 games this season.

As for WSC, they were led by Jordan Janssen with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Wildcats hit 25-of-46 for 54.3 percent. From three-point range, they were 6-of-13 for 46.2 percent.

While both teams had 34 points in the paint, USF's defense was the key to the win. They forced 14 turnovers, which led to a 16-to-9 margin on points off turnovers. USF also had a 30-to-24 rebound edge as they won the board battle for the 25th time in 28 games. That advantage led to a 14-to-4 margin in second chance points. And, with Green and Surlic doing the damage, they had a 25-to-9 advantage in bench points.

With a three from Grinde and a basket from Houghton, Cougars rush to 7-2 lead over the Wildcats at the 17-minute mark of the opening half. But the Wildcats responded with seven straight to take a 9-7 lead after a three from Nate Mohr, who had seven points on the night.

After WSC took a 13-9 lead, junior forward Teathloach Pal, who finished with six points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, had a dunk and jumper to draw USF even with WSC with 11:48 to play. Then, Thompson knocked in a three at the 8:51 mark to cut WSC's lead to 18-16. With 4:47 to play, Surlic came up big with a three and the Cougars had fought back to a tie at 24. Houghton recorded a dunk and made a lay-up as the Cougars continued a 21-13 run to take a 30-26 lead with 2:38 to play in the first half. At the half USF led, 33-28.

After WSC cut the lead to 33-32 early in the second half, Grinde hit his second three-ball of the game for a 36-31 advantage. And while WSC would cut the lead to one point, USF never again relinquished the lead. The Cougars took a 40-34 lead after a Green basket at 15:59 for the second half..

After Janssen scored inside to cut the lead to one (40-39), Thompson hit his second three of the game, which started USF on its way to a special night. With 13:43 to play, USF received a basket from Houghton for a 45-39 lead. Then at the 11:51 mark, Green hit from downtown with his only three of the game for a 50-42 advantage. Two foul shots from Austin Slater with 7:01 left provided Cougars with a 61-52 lead.

Thompson hit another three as the Cougars led 66-53 and 5:34 remained. From that points on, USF maintained a double-digit advantage and led by as many as 14 (69-55, 4:27) and the countdown to their first division title began as the excitement built to a loud and steady roar in the Stewart Center.

