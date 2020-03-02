USF women lose in NSIC semi's to St. Cloud State

The USF Cougars led 16-8 after the first quarter in the NSIC semi-finals Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. And the lead grew to double digits before Madeline Dammann and her Huskies roared back to dominate the rest of the way in a 76-59 win. Dammann led St. Cloud State with 20 points and 2 of her teammates had double-doubles. Torri Wurtz had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Nikki Kilboten 16 points and 11 boards.

Kaely Hummel led the way with 25 points and Washington grad Anna Goodhope had 14 for the Cougars who are now 26-6 and awaiting their seed in the regional tournament.