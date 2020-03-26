Veerbeek heading home

Bill Harmsen's Dordt Defenders had a great year in his 2nd season as head coach that was cut short buy the coronavirus. But they will be even better next year when Ashtyn Veerbeek heads home to play for the Defenders after 2 solid years playing for Amy Williams at Nebraska.

The sophomore averaged 7 points in each of her 2 seasons with the Huskers and grabbed over 5 boards per game. She started 29 games in her second year.

Ashtyn was the 55th-rated player in the country coming out of high school where she scored nearly 1,900 points, grabbed over 1,000 rebound had 227 blocks, 203 assists and 99 steals. She will be re-united with 2nd-team All-American Erika Feenstra.