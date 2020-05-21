Virtual combine will allow more coaches to see top players like Chase Mason

Kurtiss Riggs knows the Sanford POWER/Riggs Premier Football combine doesn't quite have the same electricity for the players with no coaches in attendance. But more of them will be able to watch the players testing virtually. And with so many summer football camps being canceled because of COVID 19, it will give the players potentially more exposure. And this will be a big help for Chase Mason from Viborg-Hurley who showed his athleticism during the state championship game.

"It is and it's somewhat unfortunate because if he would have gone to camps this summer his exposure would have been much greater even. He's an F-B-S caliber player. We haven't had someone of his caliber come through in a while. I relate him to Hunter Dekkers of West Sioux who's going to Iowa State and Chase is bigger. He's 6-4-1/2 but he's still very raw and he has tremendous potential and athleticism. But he won't be able to go to camps to showcase to coaches. So this is his opportunity to test and show coaches how athletic he is..." says Riggs.

The combine began Tuesday night and will run through Saturday with the 90 players who had signed up before the pandemic started in attendance. There were 200 last year and all of the coaches were also in attendance,