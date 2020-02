Thursday night 12 teams advanced to the State "B" SODAK 16 next week. Viborg-Hurley got 25 points from Sydney Voss to beat Freeman 50-44. And Irene-Wakonda edged BW/Emery in the first game at Tea 52-46.

Those two teams from Region 5B are joined by 10 others that advanced.

Region 1B-Langford and W-S-S

Region 2B-Faulkton and Highmore Harrold

Region 3B-DeSmet and Castlewood

Region 4B-Ethan and Howard

Region 6B-Corsica-Stickney and Kimball/White Lake