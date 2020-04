With the second to last pick in the NFL Draft (7th round, pick 254) the Denver Broncos selected Warner native Derrek Tuszka.

A four year starter and All-Stater who played on both sides of the ball for the Monarchs, Tuszka went on to become a defensive lineman at North Dakota State. He had 29.5 sacks in his four year career, 13.5 coming as a senior last year when he helped lead the Bison to their eighth FCS National Championship in nine years.