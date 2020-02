The Watertown Arrows came into the Washington gym Monday night with plenty of confidence after upsetting top-ranked Yankton Friday night. And the Arrows were on target early, building an 18-7 lead with just 3 minutes left in the half.

But Washington went on a 10-0 run to finish the half and a 46-20 run to end the game and a 53-38 win led by Eli Williams' 14 points.