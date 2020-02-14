Watertown Spoils Mors' Historic Night & Upsets Top-Ranked Yankton

Though Yankton's Matthew Mors made South Dakota prep history, the Watertown Arrows weren't about to roll out the red carpet for the state's most celebrated player.

And in the end they stunned the top-ranked team in AA.

Though Mors scored 12 points to surpass Eric Kline's AA career scoring record (2,025 points was the previous mark, Mors now has 2,028), the Arrows shocked the #1 Bucks 54-53 on Friday night in Watertown.

