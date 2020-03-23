Wilson and Hagedorn honored

District VI

South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson was selected to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VI team, announced this week by the organization.

Wilson paced the Jackrabbits all season with 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, posting double figure scoring performances in 27 of 29 appearances with 20 or more points in 12 contests. The Des Moines, Iowa product shot 64.1 percent from the field in league play (second in the Summit League behind teammate Matt Dentlinger) and twice dropped 31 points on a league opponent. The 2019-20 Summit League Player of the Year and All-Summit League First Team pick shot above 60 percent in all but three league contests, and immediately made his mark on the Jackrabbits after earning 2018-19 NJCAA Player of the Year honors a year ago.

South Dakota State joins Creighton, Iowa State and Kansas as the only programs in District VI to have a selection in each of the past four years. The USBWA will release its 2019-20 Men's All-America team on March 16.

USBWA ALL-DISTRICT VI AWARDS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Luka Garza, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR

Greg McDermott, Creighton

ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)

Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma

Devon Dotson, Kansas

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Luka Garza, Iowa

AJ Green, UNI

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Joe Weiskamp, Iowa

Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State

District 12

South Dakota redshirt-senior Tyler Hagedorn earned first-team all-District 12 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as announced Monday.

Hagedorn, a native of Norfolk, Nebraska, led USD and ranked fifth in the Summit League in scoring on the season (18.1 ppg). He made 54.4 percent of his shot attempts from the field, a mark that ranked eighth in the conference. Hagedorn also ranked first in the nation in 3-point percentage at 51.4 percent. Additionally, he led the Coyotes in rebounding at 6.9 boards per game which ranked fifth in the Summit.

Hagedorn started 31 of the 32 games he played in his senior season, scoring 30 or more points twice including a career-best 33 points against Texas Southern on Nov. 15. During the same game, Hagedorn set a new Summit League record going 8-of-8 from deep.

The two-time all-Summit League honoree tallied 579 points on the season which carried him over 1,000 career points making him the 49th Coyote to reach that mark. Hagedorn also became the 22nd player in program history to record 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.

Hagedorn finished the season as the third player in the Division I era to average 18 or more points per game in a single season.

First Team

Loudon Love, Wright State

Doug Wilson, South Dakota State

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State

Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Second Team

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts

Tyler Sharp, Northern Kentucky

Tyson Ward. North Dakota State

Bill Wampler, Wright State

Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State