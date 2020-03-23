Wilson and Hagedorn honored

INDIANAPOLIS, IN and KANSAS CITY, MO District VI
South Dakota State's Douglas Wilson was selected to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District VI team, announced this week by the organization.
Wilson paced the Jackrabbits all season with 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, posting double figure scoring performances in 27 of 29 appearances with 20 or more points in 12 contests. The Des Moines, Iowa product shot 64.1 percent from the field in league play (second in the Summit League behind teammate Matt Dentlinger) and twice dropped 31 points on a league opponent. The 2019-20 Summit League Player of the Year and All-Summit League First Team pick shot above 60 percent in all but three league contests, and immediately made his mark on the Jackrabbits after earning 2018-19 NJCAA Player of the Year honors a year ago.
South Dakota State joins Creighton, Iowa State and Kansas as the only programs in District VI to have a selection in each of the past four years. The USBWA will release its 2019-20 Men's All-America team on March 16.
USBWA ALL-DISTRICT VI AWARDS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Luka Garza, Iowa
COACH OF THE YEAR
Greg McDermott, Creighton
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM (10)
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
Luka Garza, Iowa
AJ Green, UNI
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Joe Weiskamp, Iowa
Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State
District 12
South Dakota redshirt-senior Tyler Hagedorn earned first-team all-District 12 honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as announced Monday.
Hagedorn, a native of Norfolk, Nebraska, led USD and ranked fifth in the Summit League in scoring on the season (18.1 ppg). He made 54.4 percent of his shot attempts from the field, a mark that ranked eighth in the conference. Hagedorn also ranked first in the nation in 3-point percentage at 51.4 percent. Additionally, he led the Coyotes in rebounding at 6.9 boards per game which ranked fifth in the Summit.
Hagedorn started 31 of the 32 games he played in his senior season, scoring 30 or more points twice including a career-best 33 points against Texas Southern on Nov. 15. During the same game, Hagedorn set a new Summit League record going 8-of-8 from deep.
The two-time all-Summit League honoree tallied 579 points on the season which carried him over 1,000 career points making him the 49th Coyote to reach that mark. Hagedorn also became the 22nd player in program history to record 1,000 career points and 500 career rebounds.
Hagedorn finished the season as the third player in the Division I era to average 18 or more points per game in a single season.
First Team
Loudon Love, Wright State
Doug Wilson, South Dakota State
Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State
Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
Second Team
Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts
Tyler Sharp, Northern Kentucky
Tyson Ward. North Dakota State
Bill Wampler, Wright State
Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State