Wilson can't wait for next season

Douglas Wilson doesn't seem like an angry person.

"I think finishing around the rim is probably my strongest asset. I think it's just something natural. If I'm wide open around the rim I think the natural thing for me to do is just to dunk the ball." The SDSU Junior Forward Says.

Defenders and basketball rims might say otherwise.

"It's kind of exciting because it almost looks like an angry dunk!" SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says.

"First day he was here we were running open gym. I just threw it up and he just went and grabbed it and threw it down so hard. And I've never had anyone I've really played with from Tea and stuff like that that I could throw that too. And I was like damn, this is gonna be fun!" SDSU Freshman Forward Noah Freidel says.

The journey to Division One didn't get off to fun start for the Des Moines Native whose first two seasons were at Kirkwood Community College.

"I knew that I didn't have no other option but to go to JUCO if I want to get to the level I want to be. It was just about staying the course and getting better every day." Wilson says.

Which ended with Douglas becoming the junior college national player of the year in 2019, something which could have made it easy for him to back out of his commitment to South Dakota State after former head coach T.J. Otzelberger left.

"I went down there and visited with him and he still had a ton of excitement for our place and the impact that he could have within our program." Henderson says.

"I would have to re-start the (recruiting) process and that was something I didn't really want to go through. I still just felt like it was the best fit for me." Douglas says.

And it would be hard to argue that after Wilson averaged nearly 19 points and six rebounds per game to claim Summit League Player of the Year honors.

"He's such a unique player on both sides of the ball. I always knew that he'd be able to have an impact right away defensively, he's so versatile. But how his offensive game has progressed throughout the year and his efficiency is really special." Henderson says.

A foot injury kept Wilson on the bench as the Jacks season came to an early end which could be bad news for the rest of the Summit League next year.....

"He plays with, I don't know, like a fire almost. He just wants to win so bad and I think it shows with all those things that he does." Freidel says.

....since he'll be even more eager to burn them next year.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.