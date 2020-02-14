Wolves Take Control Of NSIC North With Big Victory At Duluth

The Northern State men's basketball team (19-6, 15-4 NSIC) began their last weekend of away games with an 85-73 win over the University of Minnesota Duluth (18-7, 13-6 NSIC), extending their lead in the North Division to two games.

Gabe King had one of the best games of his career on Valentine's Day, going 9-of-15 from the floor, including 60.0% from the 3-point line, for a career best of 24 points. His shooting consistently stalled the Bulldogs' momentum every time they threatened a comeback, propelling his team to a statement win as the regular season nears its end.

The Wolves controlled the opening tip and turned it into a quick 3-0 lead, but the Bulldogs kept pace, keeping the score knotted up for most of the opening minutes. As the half dragged on Northern's consistent shooting allowed them to grow a modest lead, propelled by King's exceptional shooting from beyond the arc.

The Wolves defense was keeping them in front for most of the half, limiting UMD to just 10-of-35 from the field and 2-of-12 from the 3-point line. The lead was exchanged a handful of times despite the excellent defense, but it was the Wolves who emerged with a 35-30 halftime lead.

NSU wasted no time building a double-digit lead to start the second half as Gabe King cashed in two straight long balls followed by a rare breakaway dunk from Tommy Chatman. The Bulldogs finally began scoring their 3-point attempts midway through the half, but it seemed like Northern always responded with a 3-pointer of their own each to keep UMD from closing the gap.

The Bulldogs attempted multiple comebacks, but a 3-pointer from Gabe King or a layup by Parker Fox consistently stalled any momentum they could build. Northern was able to hit their free-throws in the final two minutes as Minnesota Duluth was forced to foul, allowing the Wolves to come away with the win.

Northern shot 55.6% from the floor, 45.8% from the 3-point line and 82.4% from the foul line. 32 of their points came from the paint, eight off of turnovers and four from the bench. On defense, the Wolves held UMD to just 36.6% from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Northern's offense was well balanced all night, as each of their five starters scored double digits. King led the way with 24 points, followed by Mason Stark with 18 points and Tommy Chatman with 15.

Parker Fox, who began the weekend leading the NSIC in blocks with 49, added four more to that total while picking up 11 rebounds and scoring 14 points. Andrew Kallman cashed in 10 points while grabbing six rebounds and four assists.

Northern will return to action tomorrow night to face off with St. Cloud State. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on February 15 from the Halenbeck Hall.

