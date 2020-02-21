Wolves Whip UMary To Clinch NSIC North Division Title

The Northern State University men's basketball team (21-6, 17-4 NSIC) took down the University of Mary Marauders (11-16, 6-15 NSIC) by a score of 77-63 on Friday night.

The Wolves entered the court Friday needing a win and some help to finish in first place in the NSIC, and that's exactly what happened as the University of Sioux Falls fell to Augustana just as Northern breezed through UMary. Northern now holds their own fate and can secure first place with another win tomorrow evening.

The Wolves, and Parker Fox in particular, got off to a blazing start to the night. Fox scored all eight of Northern's points in the first four minutes, featuring a hard-hitting dunk to leave no doubt of who had momentum. Meanwhile, the defense had held UMary to zero points, giving the Wolves a strong early lead to lean on.

The next four minutes couldn't have been more opposite however, as the Marauders came roaring back with a 13-2 run to take their first lead. The Wolves managed to stabilize, but the rest of the half would be a back and forth battle with the lead changing six more times.

UMary's 3-point shooting was devastating in the first half, but Northern's 26 points in the paint allowed them to keep pace. Parker Fox's excellent 16-point half also helped the Wolves edge out a 38-34 lead going into the locker room.

The second half began just as the first did, with domination by Northern and Parker Fox. The opening minutes saw the Wolves open up their lead to double digits, featuring yet another statement dunk from Fox. Northern's defense also remained strong, keeping the Marauders to 35.7% from the floor in the second half.

Unlike the first, the Wolves were able to grow their lead once they got it, at one point boasting a 21-point advantage with five minutes left in regulation. 3-point baskets from Parker Fox and a one-handed dunk from Gabe King gave the Wolves all the momentum as they sent in the bench players to close out the night.

The Wolves finished the game shooting 59.6% from the floor, 42.9% from beyond the arc and 56.3% from the foul line. 46 of their points came from the paint, five came from turnovers and 14 from the bench. On defense, Northern held UMary to 40.7% from the floor and 38.9% from the 3-point line.

Leading the team in scoring was Parker Fox, going 12-of-17 for 27 points and nine rebounds. The only other Northern player to reach double digits was Gabe King with 15.

Mason Stark and Jordan Belka each picked up nine points and three rebounds, while Andrew Kallman finished close behind with eight points. Rounding out the scoreboard were Cole Dahl and Tommy Chatman with five and four points respectively.

The Wolves will attempt to close out the regular season with another win tomorrow night against Minot State. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on February 21 from Wachs Arena.

