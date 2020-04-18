Yankton's Cooper Cornemann Signs With South Dakota State

South Dakota State men's basketball announced the addition of Cooper Cornemann Saturday morning to its 2020-21 roster.

"We are extremely excited for Cooper to join our Jackrabbit basketball program," head coach Eric Henderson said. "Cooper and his family have had a great history of success at South Dakota State, and I'm glad he decided to continue that tradition. Cooper has the ability to impact the game for many years, and we are looking forward to watching his success."

The Yankton product commits to South Dakota State after a successful prep career at Yankton High School, being named to the 2020 Argus Leader Second Five Team and All-State First Team this spring.

A 6-2 guard, he was selected to the 2019 All-State Tournament and, and en route to 2020 All-ESD First Team honors, shot 50 percent from the field with averages of 15 points, four rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics