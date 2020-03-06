March Madness has returned to Sioux Falls and Dakota News Now Sports is here to get your ready for the 2020 Summit League Tournament!

In our preview special, we're going in-depth on the Coyotes and Jackrabbits to get you prepared for this weekend's tournament.

Reaching the Summit: USD Coyote’s trio of Tyler’s

Learn about the trio of Tyler's that make the USD men dangerous, as well as a senior that stepped out of the shadows to step up for the SDSU women.

Reaching the Summit: SDSU’s Senior Megan Bultsma steps up

And we'll take a look at the evolution of the Tournament in Sioux Falls.

Reaching the Summit: Summit League’s past and future in Sioux Falls

We'll also hear from all four men's and women's teams at State and the U, plus get some insight and predictions with Midco SN's Tom Nieman and Jay Elsen.

