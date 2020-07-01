The Dakota News Now Sales Team is here to help you with all your broadcast and digital marketing needs. Contact one of our experienced Multimedia Marketing Executives today!

Jim Berman - President & General Manager Jim became the President and General Manager of Dakota News Now in 2010, and he says it was the best move he’s ever made! Jim enjoys working with Dakota News Now’s new reporters and anchors to help them get a strong start in the community. Of course, one of the most gratifying parts of his job is working with the Dakota News Now sales team and their clients to develop and support solutions that help their businesses grow.



Jim serves on the boards of Junior Achievement, Make-A-Wish and Family Services, Inc, and The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. Jim has been on the board of SEBA youth baseball and coached local youth teams. Jim loves spending time with his family and not only watching sports, but playing them as well.



Phone: 605-373-7313

Email: Jim became the President and General Manager of Dakota News Now in 2010, and he says it was the best move he’s ever made! Jim enjoys working with Dakota News Now’s new reporters and anchors to help them get a strong start in the community. Of course, one of the most gratifying parts of his job is working with the Dakota News Now sales team and their clients to develop and support solutions that help their businesses grow.Jim serves on the boards of Junior Achievement, Make-A-Wish and Family Services, Inc, and The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota. Jim has been on the board of SEBA youth baseball and coached local youth teams. Jim loves spending time with his family and not only watching sports, but playing them as well.Phone: 605-373-7313Email: james.berman@dakotanewsnow.com

Michael Cornette - General Sales Manager Michael started his journey in media back in 1990 at KPAT/KSOO radio in Sioux Falls. He then spent time at KDLT, KMBC and KCTV in Kansas City, and directing the sales teams of three NBC stations in Montana. He finally landed back home at Dakota News Now, becoming General Sales Manager in 2013. Michael is a firm believer that an individual’s experiences frame the perspective in which they see the world. His over 30 years in the advertising and marketing world have taught him that an advertising strategy, when implemented correctly, does one simple thing: change behaviors.



Michael enjoys spending time with his wife and son, and their dog. He enjoys being outside, working in his shop, and updating his stamp and coin collections.



Phone: 605-373-7340

Email: Michael started his journey in media back in 1990 at KPAT/KSOO radio in Sioux Falls. He then spent time at KDLT, KMBC and KCTV in Kansas City, and directing the sales teams of three NBC stations in Montana. He finally landed back home at Dakota News Now, becoming General Sales Manager in 2013. Michael is a firm believer that an individual’s experiences frame the perspective in which they see the world. His over 30 years in the advertising and marketing world have taught him that an advertising strategy, when implemented correctly, does one simple thing: change behaviors.Michael enjoys spending time with his wife and son, and their dog. He enjoys being outside, working in his shop, and updating his stamp and coin collections.Phone: 605-373-7340Email: michael.cornette@dakotanewsnow.com

Dannette Tobin - Local Sales Manager Dannette has been in broadcast since 2011 as an account executive where she quickly found her passion of working with local businesses and transitioned into the Local Sales Manager. She loves helping the team grow, while teaming up with local businesses to launch the most effective marketing strategy using broadcast and digital elements.



Dannette attended the University of Sioux Falls for Exercise Science while running track for the Cougars and completed her Masters of Business Administration in 2010 from Minnesota School of Business. Dannette, her husband and two children reside in Harrisburg. In her spare time you can find her cheering on the Green Bay Packers, running with her two labs and spending outdoors with family and friends. In addition to spending time with family and friends, she also enjoys volunteering as a Lutheran Social Services mentor, Girls on the Run coach and a Sioux Falls Chamber Ambassador.



Phone: 605-373-7327

Email: Dannette has been in broadcast since 2011 as an account executive where she quickly found her passion of working with local businesses and transitioned into the Local Sales Manager. She loves helping the team grow, while teaming up with local businesses to launch the most effective marketing strategy using broadcast and digital elements.Dannette attended the University of Sioux Falls for Exercise Science while running track for the Cougars and completed her Masters of Business Administration in 2010 from Minnesota School of Business. Dannette, her husband and two children reside in Harrisburg. In her spare time you can find her cheering on the Green Bay Packers, running with her two labs and spending outdoors with family and friends. In addition to spending time with family and friends, she also enjoys volunteering as a Lutheran Social Services mentor, Girls on the Run coach and a Sioux Falls Chamber Ambassador.Phone: 605-373-7327Email: dannette.tobin@dakotanewsnow.com

Kaig Havrevold - Director of Digital Sales Kaig joined the Dakota News Now team in November of 2018 as the Director of Digital Marketing & Sales. He loves having the opportunity to assist the team in coming up with the perfect, custom digital marketing plan for each and every client. By utilizing the best strategies in the industry, such as site re-targeting, geo-fencing, targeted email, and social media advertising, Kaig can create a campaign that will get any client’s ad in front of their ideal consumer.



After growing up in Volga, SD and attending Dakota State University, Kaig married his high school sweetheart, Kayla, in June 2018. Kaig is huge Harry Potter nerd and spends his free time reading, baking, and spending quality time with his family.



Phone: 605-373-7345

Email: Kaig joined the Dakota News Now team in November of 2018 as the Director of Digital Marketing & Sales. He loves having the opportunity to assist the team in coming up with the perfect, custom digital marketing plan for each and every client. By utilizing the best strategies in the industry, such as site re-targeting, geo-fencing, targeted email, and social media advertising, Kaig can create a campaign that will get any client’s ad in front of their ideal consumer.After growing up in Volga, SD and attending Dakota State University, Kaig married his high school sweetheart, Kayla, in June 2018. Kaig is huge Harry Potter nerd and spends his free time reading, baking, and spending quality time with his family.Phone: 605-373-7345Email: kaig.havrevold@dakotanewsnow.com

Multimedia Marketing Executives

Mara Walter Mara joined the sales team two days after graduating from Augustana in 2005 and has not looked back since. Time flies when you’re having fun, or in Mara’s case, insanely busy with a husband and 3 kids! She relishes in the diversity and challenges of her position and is able to talk automotive in one meeting and the latest trends in the healthcare, grocery, or HVAC industry in the next! Her inquisitive self enjoys diving in to find the best possible solution for each client and appreciates the many platforms the Dakota News Now sales team has to offer.



On the weekends you might find Mara spending time with her family back on the farm she grew up on outside of Rosholt, SD, water skiing at Big Stone Lake, or shooting hoops with her kids.



Phone: 605-373-7346

Email: Mara joined the sales team two days after graduating from Augustana in 2005 and has not looked back since. Time flies when you’re having fun, or in Mara’s case, insanely busy with a husband and 3 kids! She relishes in the diversity and challenges of her position and is able to talk automotive in one meeting and the latest trends in the healthcare, grocery, or HVAC industry in the next! Her inquisitive self enjoys diving in to find the best possible solution for each client and appreciates the many platforms the Dakota News Now sales team has to offer.On the weekends you might find Mara spending time with her family back on the farm she grew up on outside of Rosholt, SD, water skiing at Big Stone Lake, or shooting hoops with her kids.Phone: 605-373-7346Email: mara.walter@dakotanewsnow.com

Eric Hotz Eric started his career in advertising in January 2005 after graduating from the University of South Dakota. He initially went to college for computer science but quickly realized his true passion lied in helping businesses grow. You'll see that passion first-hand while working with Eric to find that great marketing idea that makes your business stand out from your competition.



Eric is a proud native of Gregory, South Dakota and graduate of USD. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife Angela, daughters Addi and Emma, and dogs Keegan and Kiana. Fun fact about Eric is that he has a twin sister and four siblings which includes two sets of twins!



Phone: 605-373-7379

Email: Eric started his career in advertising in January 2005 after graduating from the University of South Dakota. He initially went to college for computer science but quickly realized his true passion lied in helping businesses grow. You'll see that passion first-hand while working with Eric to find that great marketing idea that makes your business stand out from your competition.Eric is a proud native of Gregory, South Dakota and graduate of USD. In his free time, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his wife Angela, daughters Addi and Emma, and dogs Keegan and Kiana. Fun fact about Eric is that he has a twin sister and four siblings which includes two sets of twins!Phone: 605-373-7379Email: eric.hotz@dakotanewsnow.com

Leah Jones Leah is a Broadcast TV Strategist, Digital Marketing Specialist, Event Planner & and volunteer youth mentor. For the past 12 years, she has helped fabulous and passionate business owners like you SHINE on all media platforms! She creates results-driven digital and broadcast marketing strategies for small businesses, entrepreneurs, corporations, non-profits, and ad agencies that can catapult them to expert status in their niche!



Also known as Momma Jones around the office, Leah is a native of Garretson, South Dakota, married to her wonderful husband, an avid sports enthusiast, a mom of 2 beautiful kids, and loves dogs, especially her miniature Schnauzer named Rocky!



Phone: 605-373-7347

Email: Leah is a Broadcast TV Strategist, Digital Marketing Specialist, Event Planner & and volunteer youth mentor. For the past 12 years, she has helped fabulous and passionate business owners like you SHINE on all media platforms! She creates results-driven digital and broadcast marketing strategies for small businesses, entrepreneurs, corporations, non-profits, and ad agencies that can catapult them to expert status in their niche!Also known as Momma Jones around the office, Leah is a native of Garretson, South Dakota, married to her wonderful husband, an avid sports enthusiast, a mom of 2 beautiful kids, and loves dogs, especially her miniature Schnauzer named Rocky!Phone: 605-373-7347Email: leah.jones@dakotanewsnow.com

Beth Knutson Beth is on her second round at Dakota News Now. After being with the station for 4 years she moved to Brookings to work at the Economic Development Corporation as Entrepreneurship Director helping start up new businesses and expand existing businesses. She didn’t stay away long as she was called back to the hustle and bustle of Dakota News Now and Sioux Falls. She loves building a rapport and long-term relationships with clients, by working with them to build multimedia marketing campaigns. Connecting clients with their target customers and contributing to their success by going the extra mile is her ultimate goal each day.



In her free time she enjoys watching the Jackrabbits win and spending time with family and friends.



Phone: 605-373-7320

Email: Beth is on her second round at Dakota News Now. After being with the station for 4 years she moved to Brookings to work at the Economic Development Corporation as Entrepreneurship Director helping start up new businesses and expand existing businesses. She didn’t stay away long as she was called back to the hustle and bustle of Dakota News Now and Sioux Falls. She loves building a rapport and long-term relationships with clients, by working with them to build multimedia marketing campaigns. Connecting clients with their target customers and contributing to their success by going the extra mile is her ultimate goal each day.In her free time she enjoys watching the Jackrabbits win and spending time with family and friends.Phone: 605-373-7320Email: beth.knutson@dakotanewsnow.com