Home
Weather
Sports
Submit It
Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Livestream
Home
News
Agriculture
Crime
Economy
Education
Entertainment
International
National
Making A Difference
Regional
Science
State
Technology
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Sioux Falls
Northeast SD
Central SD
Delays and Cancellations
Skycam Network
Map Room
Road Conditions
Sports
Scoreboard
Athlete Of The Week
Play of the Week
Election Center
State Legislature
Election Results
Morning
Mr. Food
Owning Your Outdoors
Community
Avera Medical Minute
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Job Openings
Contests
Video
Local Guide
Advertise With Us
Ag Markets
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Map
Someone You Should Know
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Video
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle Country Music and Lifestyle
3 weather alerts in effect
Advertisement
Central South Dakota Weather
Temps
7 Day
Radar
Pierre
Wind
Wind Chill
Dew Point