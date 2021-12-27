

“Dakota News Now helped lay the foundation for my career in TV. During my time in Sioux Falls I was able to be a part of some incredible projects, and was given the opportunity to transition into many different roles in the newsroom, which I will forever be grateful for.



On my last day at Dakota News Now, I told the newsroom that it was the people I was going to miss most, and I meant it. It didn't matter if you were in front of the camera or behind it, the team in that newsroom genuinely wanted to help you grow. Looking back at my work when I first arrived in Sioux Falls to some of my last stories, it was clear I had evolved into a more well-rounded journalist. I attribute that growth to the people around me pushing me to be better every day. I wouldn't be living out my dream today if it weren't for my time at Dakota News Now, and I'll never forget those years I spent in Sioux Falls."



Jacob Cersosimo - KY3 News, Springfield, MO (former multimedia journalist)