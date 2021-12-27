CAREERS AT DAKOTA NEWS NOW
KSFY/KDLT Alumni
Advance your career at Dakota News Now. You’ll work in a collaborative environment and be coached and challenged every day to achieve your full potential. Simply put, We Grow Our Own. Just ask our alumni.
“KSFY was a terrific place to work. I learned foundational skills which I still use every day in my current role in San Diego, and I learned them from true veteran journalists and photojournalists. Many reporters and anchors use smaller TV news markets as a quick stop as they advance in their careers, and there's nothing wrong with that. In Sioux Falls, though, there are also incredible, award-winning veterans who've made the area and the station their permanent home. It's from them that I learned the ropes, taking what I learned with me, first to NYC, then Washington DC/Baltimore and now to Southern California.”
Mary McKenzie - 10 News San Diego, CA (former morning anchor)
“Dakota News Now helped lay the foundation for my career in TV. During my time in Sioux Falls I was able to be a part of some incredible projects, and was given the opportunity to transition into many different roles in the newsroom, which I will forever be grateful for.
On my last day at Dakota News Now, I told the newsroom that it was the people I was going to miss most, and I meant it. It didn't matter if you were in front of the camera or behind it, the team in that newsroom genuinely wanted to help you grow. Looking back at my work when I first arrived in Sioux Falls to some of my last stories, it was clear I had evolved into a more well-rounded journalist. I attribute that growth to the people around me pushing me to be better every day. I wouldn't be living out my dream today if it weren't for my time at Dakota News Now, and I'll never forget those years I spent in Sioux Falls."
Jacob Cersosimo - KY3 News, Springfield, MO (former multimedia journalist)
“Working at KSFY (Dakota News Now) was a masterclass in how to become a good journalist and successful reporter. KSFY not only prepared me to expect the unexpected but to be prepared for the unexpected. I covered anything and everything from reporting in drought-ridden cornfields to tornado-ravaged towns, criminal court cases to a decades old missing persons mystery, along with covering city and state government officials to presidential visits. I learned more on how to tell stories, develop story ideas, and cultivate sources from working at KSFY than four years at a major university. If you’re willing to work hard, take criticism, and learn from your mistakes, I cannot imagine having had a better opportunity and experience than my time at KSFY.”
Mark Roper - WMAR Baltimore (former multimedia journalist)