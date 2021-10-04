Jon Zacharias, Co-Founder of GR0, Featured in Life and Style

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent online feature , GR0 co-founder Jon Zacharias told his story of going from law school to building a digital marketing firm . The young entrepreneur, alongside friend Kevin Miller, have built a company of over 70 employees who work with e-commerce brands to provide them with access to powerful online advertising strategies.

Jon Zacharias, Co-founder of GR0

GR0 was founded at the end of 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the economic and social uncertainty of the time, GR0 was able to flourish by building a remote team of talented experts to help craft content and meaningful partnerships. They now offer their services to other young entrepreneurs who are vying for attention online in an increasingly-crowded digital marketing space. Their strategy is to generate organic traffic through SEO, something Zacharias has been studying for the better part of a decade.

After earning his JD, Zacharias explains that "I spent the next seven, eight years analyzing the science behind SEO before starting my company in 2019. Once I had that perfected, I started applying tactics that had never been used in e-commerce. It was really like the second wave of SEO." The impetus for his switch from law to founding an SEO agency was when he worked in a family friend's law firm as a student, and found himself more interested in discovering cases rather than litigating them.

The results have been nothing short of spectacular for Zacharias, Miller, and their team. "I'm so humbled by GR0's success. We believe so strongly in the mission of our company, but we never expected it to happen so fast," says Zacharias. "I've been preparing for this for ten years, learning about SEO and organic growth for my entire professional career. To have it all culminate with GR0 bringing so much success to our clients is amazing."

Read the full Life and Style article for the extended interview.

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

For more information about GR0 and read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit the GR0 Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

For business or media inquiries, please contact us at kevin@GR0.com .

Contact: Kevin Miller, Co-Founder & CEO

Email: kevin@GR0.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GR0.com LLC