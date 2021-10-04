Michigan Chamber of Commerce Applauds House Committee Approval of Michigan Cannabis Safety Act

LANSING, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Chamber of Commerce today applauded the House Regulatory Reform Committee's approval of the Michigan Cannabis Safety Act, which would help improve safety and ensure fairness in Michigan's growing cannabis industry. The Michigan Chamber earlier announced its full support of the bipartisan legislation and testified before the House Regulatory Reform Committee.

"The Chamber applauds the House Regulatory Reform Committee for taking this critical step toward helping Michigan become a national leader in cannabis safety and innovation," said Wendy Block, Vice President of Business Advocacy and Member Engagement for the Michigan Chamber. "By ensuring all cannabis providers follow the same rules and standards like testing, tracking and licensing, this legislation helps promote safety, fairness and a level playing field in this growing industry."

"This legislation creates the framework for a new class of licensees to join the licensed marketplace and create thousands of new businesses," continued Block. "We encourage the full House to pass this important legislation without delay."

The Michigan Cannabis Safety Act is comprised of House Bills 5300-5302 and 5319-5321, and creates a new Specialty Medical Grower license for unlicensed marijuana growers. Right now, caregivers are not required to test, track or label patient product and cannot sell their extra marijuana.

