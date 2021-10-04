MuleSoft Positioned as a Leader Again in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service and the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

Continues to be recognized as a Leader in both evaluations based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, today announced that Gartner has recognized the company as a Leader for the seventh time in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). In addition, MuleSoft has been named a Leader for the sixth consecutive time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. Both reports are accessible at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-leader.

With the shift to digital-first customer and employee experiences, companies are racing to quickly launch new products and services – creating more functionalities and data from more systems than ever before. According to the Connectivity Benchmark Report , IT is being asked to complete 30% more projects this year, yet only 37% were able to complete all the projects asked of them last year. Keeping pace with these demands requires companies to transform into composable businesses today. Composable businesses can turn siloed data and functionalities from systems into securely accessible building blocks, such as APIs, that can be recomposed to create new experiences with greater agility and flexibility.

As the leading unified platform for integration, APIs, and automation, MuleSoft makes it possible for companies to transform every asset in their organization — data, bots, and applications — into reusable building blocks to create seamless digital experiences, faster.

"More than ever, companies must deliver connected experiences from anywhere in order to meet increasing customer and employee demands," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "MuleSoft continues to be a trusted solution and partner for companies to simplify integration, API management and automation so that they can respond to needs of their customers and employees with speed, agility, and efficiency "

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MuleSoft, a Salesforce company

MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 trusted integration and API platform, empowers any company to quickly unlock and integrate their apps and data to create seamless experiences, faster. For more information, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com .

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

