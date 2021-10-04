Scripps appoints Dave German VP and GM of KMTV in Omaha, Nebraska

CINCINNATI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave German has been appointed vice president and general manager for KMTV, The E.W. Scripps Company's (NASDAQ: SSP) CBS affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska, effective Monday, Oct. 18.

German was most recently station manager of KPEJ in Odessa, Texas, and before that general manager of KTBY/KYUR in Anchorage, Alaska. He also spent several years in ascending positions at WJCL/WTGS in Savannah, Georgia. German has deep broadcast experience in sales, news and production.

"Dave has a record of partnering with local businesses to build strong relationships," said Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor. "His hands-on experience in broadcasting, both in sales and in the newsroom, will help drive KMTV's continued success."

German is a native of Savannah, where he began his 36-year broadcasting career in the engineering department.

"The great team at KMTV has demonstrated a deep commitment to serving the greater Omaha area through quality journalism and community involvement," German said. "I look forward to helping the station carry on that tradition."

German graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts/Broadcast Production. He serves as chairman of the Broadcast Advisory Board at Georgia Southern University and has served as a member of the Bryan County (Georgia) Chamber Executive Committee.

