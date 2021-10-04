Ruder Finn Chief Technology Officer Tejas Totade Named to PRovoke Media's Innovator 25

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn today announced that Chief Technology Officer, Tejas Totade, has been named to PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 - North America.

PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 has been an established barometer of marketing and communications innovation since 2013. They look to recognize those who are pushing the boundaries of the industry in many forms including: disrupting traditional business models, incorporating new technologies into influence and engagement, advancing the application of data and analytics, making an impact around diversity and inclusion, and more.

Known for his innovation, Tejas has seamlessly integrated emerging technology into every facet of Ruder Finn and continues to come up with digital offerings for clients that exceed all expectations. Earlier this year, Tejas and team launched the RF Truth Vector to combat the spread of "fake news" and help clients maintain brand health; and just recently the agency announced the inaugural RF FutureThink Index a new tracking study that aims to measure how Americans think about the future, and the leadership style and communication levers that drive consumer behaviors.

"I am honored and privileged to be recognized among the top 25 innovators of our industry this year!" Tejas stated, "I'm thankful to PRovoke Media for acknowledging my work, and to Ruder Finn for empowering me to continuously push the boundaries and deliver innovative solutions for our clients. I hope that my recognition will inspire other technologists to consider building a career for themselves in public relations and communications as technology will continue to play a pivotal role in the growth of our industry."

Tejas's selection to the Innovator 25 is just the latest in a streak of accolades for the CTO and Ruder Finn. In July, Tejas was named to the PRWeek 40 under 40, and earlier this year Ruder Finn was named a finalist for the 2021 PRovoke Media Midsize Agency of the Year, awarded 2021 Bulldog Awards for Most Innovative Agency and Large Agency of the Year, and recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best PR Agencies. Ruder Finn has also been named to PRNews' Agency Elite 100 for 2022.

About Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Headquartered in New York, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection. Specialty practices include RF Relate, RFx Studios, ICX and RF TechLab. Ruder Finn has offices across 4 continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RLA Collective, SPI Group, Osmosis Films, jacobstahl, RF Bloom and Bloom Health. For more information visit www.ruderfinn.com.

