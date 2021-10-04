Data Experts from Accenture, The Estée Lauder Companies, and The Hartford to Speak on Healthy Data for Healthy Business

Talend Announces Talend Connect 2021 Speaker Lineup Data Experts from Accenture, The Estée Lauder Companies, and The Hartford to Speak on Healthy Data for Healthy Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and integrity, today released the speaker lineup for its Talend Connect 2021 customer conference. The event will be held virtually on November 3rd in North America and November 9th in EMEA and APAC.

Talend (PRNewsfoto/Talend Inc.)

Talend Connect 2021 will bring together Talend executives, data industry leaders, experts and customers from around the world to share and discover the benefits of leveraging healthy data, building a modern data environment and achieving valuable business outcomes.

Award-winning customers and industry experts who will be sharing best practices that have transformed their companies include:

Shail Jain, Global Lead, Data & AI, Accenture, and David M. Malloy , Executive Director - Global Consumer Data Lead, Consumer Engagement, and Creative Ops Tech Lead, The Estée Lauder Companies, who will join Talend CEO Christal Bemont's keynote on "When Business Gets Weird, the Tough Get Healthy Data"

Stewart Bond , Research Director, Data Integration & Data Intelligence Software, IDC, and Sullivan McConnell , Chief Data Officer, The Hartford , who will speak on "Data: The Foundation for Enterprise Intelligence"

Datin Habsah Nordin, Head, Enterprise Data, PETRONAS, will speak on "Simplify Compliance, Minimize Risk"

Emmanuel Sonubi , comedic genius and data professional, who will wrap up the Executive Forum with a few laughs in "Data is the New Bacon"

Randy Bean , author of Fail Fast, Learn Faster: Lessons in Data-Driven Leadership in an Age of Disruption, Big Data, and AI, who will discuss "The Ripple Effect"

Exploring best practices for data professionals, Talend Connect 2021 will include a technology track covering the costs of unhealthy data, fixing your customer data, simplifying compliance and getting valuable data insights. A business track will offer solutions for business leaders, covering topics such as building a healthy data culture to working with challenging customers. Talend Connect 2021 will help attendees understand how to break down barriers to a healthy data environment, encourage discussion, and, in the process, drive innovation.

Global registration is now open. For more information and to register for Talend Connect 2021, visit https://www.talend.com/connect/.

About Talend

Talend, a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions. Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talend Inc.