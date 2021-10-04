Thornburg Adds Two Co-Portfolio Managers to International Growth Strategy Team

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornburg Investment Management ("Thornburg"), a global investment firm that oversees $49 billion in assets1, today announced the promotions of Nicholas Anderson, CFA, and Emily Leveille, CFA, to portfolio managers on the Thornburg International Growth Fund (Ticker: TINGX) and SMA strategy. They join Sean Sun, CFA, who has served as a portfolio manager since 2017 on the $3.3 billion strategy2.

Mr. Anderson and Ms. Leveille replace Co-Portfolio Manager Greg Dunn who, in August, announced his year-end retirement from Thornburg.

"We are pleased to recognize Nick and Emily's accomplishments at Thornburg and elevate them to portfolio managers," said Ben Kirby, co-head of investments. "Nick and Emily's existing proximity to the international growth strategy, their global career experience, cultural fit, success in supporting the team, and the strong working chemistry with Sean make them the best choices for this exciting next step."

Mr. Anderson has nearly a decade of industry experience. Since the start of the year, he has been an integral part of the international growth team as an associate portfolio manager. Prior to that and since joining Thornburg in 2016, he worked as an equity research analyst supporting all Thornburg equity strategies. Before joining Thornburg, Mr. Anderson worked for Eastspring Investments. He also worked internationally while with Prudential plc, serving in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore. Mr. Anderson holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA with honors from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a Robertson Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ms. Leveille has over a decade of analyst and portfolio management experience. She joined Thornburg earlier this year as a senior equity research analyst and she has been supporting International Growth Fund and strategy with investment ideas and research. Before joining Thornburg, she was a Latin American equities analyst for nearly three years and subsequently a portfolio manager for three years on an emerging market growth and a fully ESG integrated Asia ex-Japan strategy at Nordea Asset Management in Denmark. Prior to Nordea, Ms. Leveille was an analyst with Ashmore Group (Emerging Markets Management) in Washington, DC, and she also worked as a consultant advising multinational corporations in Latin America. Ms. Leveille holds a BA in politics from New York University. She is also a CFA charterholder.

About Thornburg

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $49 billion3 as of October 31, 2021, across mutual funds, closed-end funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it's more than what we do, it's how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we're structured.

For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal. Additional risks may be associated with investments outside the United States, especially in emerging markets, including currency fluctuations, illiquidity, volatility, and political and economic risks. Investments in small- and mid-capitalization companies may increase the risk of greater price fluctuations. Investments in the Fund are not FDIC insured, nor are they bank deposits or guaranteed by a bank or any other entity.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment goals, risks, charges, and expenses. For a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other information, contact your financial advisor or visit thornburg.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Thornburg mutual funds are distributed by Thornburg Securities Corporation.

1 Includes $47 billion in assets under management and $1.8 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2021

2 As of October 31, 2021

3 Includes $47 billion in assets under management and $1.8 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2021

