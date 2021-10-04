TransMedia Group Goes to PR Bat For 'ONLY FAIR,' an Organization Dedicated to Making Sure Employers Treat Their Workers Right. Why? Because It's only fair!

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it will conduct a national PR campaign introducing ONLYFAIR.org, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to seeing that all employers treat their workers in a manner that's only fair or face costly legal consequences.

"Our public relations campaign will target employees who feel they've been treated unfairly or unjustly by their employers whom OnlyFair.org will speak to about their grievances and if necessary, take them to court," said TransMedia Group president Adrienne Mazzone.

Besides fair and equitable treatment of all employees, critical areas of corporate activity OnlyFair will be monitoring on behalf of employees are: diversity and inclusion, social inequity and injustice, political instability, and work-life balance.

The founder and CEO of OnlyFair, Robert Kressin, won major legal cases against companies he worked for, including an $11 million judgment against Bell Atlantic Mobile Systems, Inc. for violating terms of an agreement pertaining to commissions on cellular phone sales that had to be just as high for Kressin's company, CPS, as they were for bigger customers, Sears, and Best Buy.

"From CPS, I got my GPS to insist on what's only fair," he said.

In a more recent case, Kressin sued an employer unwilling to pay for a $600 MRI on his arm after he injured himself handling a heavy box in a space storage facility where he was general manager and won a $37,000 settlement.

Kressin started OnlyFair as sort of a workers' "MeToo" movement against employers who take unfair advantage of employees, whether in pay scales, promotions or favoritisms for a certain sex, age group, race or ethnicity.

"If that happens, they might end up in a court case filed by a top law firm that believes corporations must play OnlyFair with the men and women in a workforce more challenged today than ever," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

"I'm proud to have a PR firm of the caliber of TransMedia Group in our corner to assist, if necessary, any of our OnlyFair members in grievances against employers, but first we'll try to help them work out problems amicably," said Kressin.

TransMedia Group is a public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981. The firm founded by Tom Madden when he left NBC where he was #2-ranked executive has won many awards.

