Catalina Partners with The Coupon Bureau to Offer New Standard in Coupon Security across Paper and Digital Formats

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Association of Coupon Professionals and the Coupon Bureau, leading shopper intelligence and omni-channel media provider Catalina -- a pioneer of the in-lane media channel when it was founded in 1983 -- will be the first company to offer omnichannel marketing campaigns featuring the next standard in coupon security GS1 US (AI) 8112 in both digital and paper formats.

Over the years, Catalina and Walgreens have refined their ability to bring more personalized offers to the retailer’s customers in-store, with Catalina now supporting the rapidly evolving omnichannel strategy at Walgreens. (PRNewsfoto/Catalina)

This new 8112 standard will enable real-time validation of coupon offers at retail, while creating a new universal standard for single-use offers. The scope of this effort goes well beyond digital offers on an individual shopper's mobile device. Catalina will distribute the offers through its broad ecosystem of digital channels including digital display, place based media and connected television, as well as its in-store printer network at participating retailers.

"With over $100M in annual fraud wreaking havoc on the coupon industry, it is critical for innovators like Catalina to lead the industry in advancing the standard to a more secure format that reduces the burden on all parties and discourages counterfeit activity," said Brandi Johnson, CEO, The Coupon Bureau. "We anticipate that adoption will be accelerated thanks to the extensive scale of Catalina's retailer network coupled with their manufacturer client base representing millions of coupons annually."

Catalina currently delivers $6.1 billion in value annually in partnership with retailers to a precisely targeted set of consumers, offering the ideal balance in scale and control for both brands and retailers. With extensive knowledge of shopping behaviors and preferences of 109 million households across the United States, Catalina can deliver promotions to only the desired targets.

Because of Catalina's scaled reach, precision targeting and tight distribution controls, many brands have looked to Catalina to deliver unique, high-value offers to their customers for nearly 40 years, both in-store and online. Manufacturers will now be able to add the additional protection of the 8112 coupon standard to protect those offers from abuse and mis-redemption, with the ultimate aim of making Catalina offers the gold standard in controlled promotion distribution.

"Brands have more options than ever on how and where to promote, but also more constraints and pressure to show that the marketing investment is generating a positive return. A misguided offer that goes viral or a high-value offer that gets cloned and redistributed can wreck a brand's budget. Our partnership with The Coupon Bureau to offer single-use and real-time authentication of coupons will give marketers confidence that their offers will be used only as intended," said Ryan Monahan, SVP of Product Solutions at Catalina. "We are proud of our collaboration with The Coupon Bureau, the Association of Coupon Professionals, other industry partners and many leading brands to bring this new secure format to market."

"Catalina has been instrumental in the (AI) 8112 project since its inception," noted Johnson. "The TCB team and I are thrilled that Catalina is once again jumping forward in innovation by incorporating the new coupon standard for their in-store print product that will be an essential aspect of growing the adoption of the new standard."

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, please visit www.catalina.com or follow us on Twitter @Catalina.

About The Coupon Bureau

The Coupon Bureau's mission is to connect manufacturers, retailers, and consumers through technology and community, to build solutions to the issues of real time validated, retailer agnostic coupons and fraud prevention. A non-profit corporation, TCB works with members of leading coupon and retail associations - ACP, JICC, FMI (The Food Industry Association), GMA, CONEXXUS, Consumer Brands Association, and GS1 US - to develop new technology, support third-party technologists, deploy educational programs for industry stakeholders, and give back to the community. For more information visit www.thecouponbureau.org.

