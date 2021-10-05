Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

CHEMEX® Coffeemakers announces new and celebratory products.

Presenting limited edition CHEMEX coffeemakers and products in honor of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker's 80th Anniversary.
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago

CHICOPEE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEMEX Corporation, manufacturer and distributor of coffee brewing equipment is proud to announce products to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of the iconic CHEMEX Coffeemaker.

CHEMEX® Coffeemaker logo (PRNewsfoto/CHEMEX Corporation)
CHEMEX® Coffeemaker logo (PRNewsfoto/CHEMEX Corporation)
Presenting limited edition CHEMEX coffeemakers and products in honor of the CHEMEX Coffeemaker's 80th Anniversary.

These are unique and celebratory products, which will excite new and longtime fans alike.

About CHEMEX®
History and craft are embedded in our makeup. Led by a brother and sister who grew up on the factory floor, CHEMEX® Corporation is made up of a team of people who are passionate about manufacturing and distributing superior brewing equipment. As a family owned business, we continue to take an artistic and fun approach to our product innovation, packaging, marketing and engagement with the global coffee community.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemex-coffeemakers-announces-new-and-celebratory-products-301401263.html

SOURCE CHEMEX Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.