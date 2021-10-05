Lummus Announces Twin Heater Award from KINEF in Russia

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced it has been awarded a contract from Limited Liability Company Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) for two proprietary heaters that will be part of KINEF's refinery upgrade in Kirishi, Russia.

"This award personifies how Lummus' comprehensive technology portfolio and holistic solutions can answer our customers' industrial challenges," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "From digitalization to catalysts to proprietary heaters, our products and services are designed to optimize our customers' investments, improving their capital return and operational efficiency."

Lummus' scope includes the design and supply of two proprietary fired heaters for use in the conversion of heavy oil residues, which would otherwise end up in fuels, to valuable lighter products. This award is complementary to the previous delayed coking technology license awarded by KINEF in 2018 to CLG, a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus.

Lummus' experience designing and supplying heaters spans more than seven decades. The company's delayed coking heaters can handle a wide range of feedstocks in refineries and upgraders for both fuel and specialty coke production. Current designs work in cooperation with CLG's technology and incorporate multiple cabins with single coils allowing superior individual firing and temperature control, leading to better efficiency and lower energy consumption.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

