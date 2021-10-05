Perforce Completes BlazeMeter Acquisition

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the BlazeMeter Continuous Testing platform from Broadcom, announced last month.

BlazeMeter and Perforce

BlazeMeter further expands Perforce's growing application quality and testing portfolio which includes Perfecto (mobile and web quality), and Helix QAC and Klocwork (SAST).

Large, global enterprises rely on BlazeMeter to ensure ongoing application quality as they innovate at speed. BlazeMeter enables teams to shift quality left, and right, with an testing platform that is suited for all testers in the organization. BlazeMeter began as the premier load and performance testing solution in the market and has evolved to add additional capabilities to speed and simplify testing across the SDLC.

BlazeMeter will expand the capabilities of Perforce's application quality and testing portfolio. The teams have a shared vision and passion for innovation, solving challenges, and delivering value to customers.

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce.

