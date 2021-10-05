Pure Storage Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced it has been positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage for both its completeness of vision and ability to execute in the rapidly growing storage market for unstructured data.

"Since FlashBlade's inception, we have believed that unifying unstructured file and object data to consolidate workloads on a single platform is critical to powering the future of modern applications. It is great to see the industry follow suit and our position in this Magic Quadrant validate this vision. This is an honor we could not have achieved without our great team, customers, and partners." -- Matt Burr, VP and General Manager, FlashBlade, Pure Storage

Built for modern applications, Pure's Unified Fast File and Object storage platform FlashBlade™ is used by more than 25% of the Fortune 100 and surpassed $1 billion in all-time sales in 2021.

FlashBlade has achieved several milestones over the past year, including:

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage, Julia Palmer, Jerry Rozeman, Chandra Mukhyala, Jeff Vogel,1st October 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

