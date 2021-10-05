Tiger Infrastructure Portfolio Company 11:11 Systems To Acquire Green Cloud

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Green Cloud Defense ("Green Cloud"), one of the largest independent channel-only cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers in the United States. The acquisition is expected to be final by the end of the year.

With Green Cloud, 11:11 Systems adds best-in-class cloud and security capabilities to its "Everything Connected" platform and portfolio – from infrastructure to disaster recovery to managed threat detection. In turn, 11:11 will now deliver its Managed Network Connectivity solutions to Green Cloud's national channel partner network of 700+ Managed Service Providers, Value-Added Resellers, and IT consultants which serve 2,000+ businesses.

"We are at an inflection point in digital transformation," says Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems. "Customers can achieve the greatest gains by leveraging the most powerful platform to deliver managed infrastructure and automation. Green Cloud provides the cloud and security solutions that will propel this advantage for our customers and partners."

Emil W. Henry, Jr., CEO of Tiger Infrastructure Partners, comments: "With the addition of Green Cloud, 11:11 Systems is executing its strategy to deliver the first integrated, synchronized, and automated platform delivering managed infrastructure solutions across connectivity, cloud, and security services. Our participation in this project continues our partnership with Brett Diamond, and we look forward to supporting 11:11 Systems in building a best-in-class platform."

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure Partners targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com .

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is creating a new model delivering the power of "Everything Connected" in connectivity, cloud, and security solutions for customers and partners. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, activities, data, and performance, powered on a single platform. 11:11 Systems is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners . For more information, visit 11:11 Systems.

ABOUT GREEN CLOUD DEFENSE

Green Cloud Technologies ("Green Cloud") delivers customized cloud solutions through Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) so that they successfully design, build and deliver cloud infrastructure for businesses.

Founded in 2011, Green Cloud is one of the U.S. largest independent channel-only cloud IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) providers, with data centers in Atlanta, GA, Greenville, SC, Houston, TX, Minneapolis, MN, Nashville, TN and Phoenix, AZ. The company offers backup and disaster recovery solutions and DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service) to give partners complete business solutions to serve large and small businesses. Learn more at greenclouddefense.com .

