Viking Pest Control, an Anticimex Company, Opens another Office in Pennsylvania Company continues its growth in Pennsylvania with the opening of a new office in Dallas, PA

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Pest Control is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Dallas, PA. The company currently covers a four-state region that includes parts of Pennsylvania. This office in Dallas enables the company to widely increase its present service area in the state, expanding service to: Cumberland, Franklin, York, Lackawanna, Snyder, and Luzerne Counties.

This will also service the following cities: Carlisle, Chambersburg, Hanover, Dickson City, Selinsgrove, Whitehall, White Haven, Wyomissing, Dallas, Tamaqua, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Mountaintop, Pittston, Hazleton, Bloomsburg, and Tunkhannock.

Viking is the modern pest control company who prides itself in offering the most effective and efficient pest control management solution to residents and business owners.

With our expansion comes growth; if you are looking to join an environmentally friendly and innovative company that provides extensive training for our technicians, click here to apply.

"We are delighted to be able to widely extend our current services in Pennsylvania," says Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner, "Viking Pest Control has been a household name in other parts of Pennsylvania for over 40 years, providing top-quality pest control that is customized to both residential and commercial customers."

Pennsylvania's diverse landscape is home to many ecosystems. With the changing seasons and temperatures, pests will always find opportune times to reproduce and invade homes and business premises. Having a professional exterminator trained to control these kinds of infestations within specific areas of the state ensures that treatment is customized and effective. The company focuses on controlling pest concerns from the source, minimizing impact on human health, pets or the environment.

Call 800-618-2847 or visit their website for more information on Viking's extended coverage in Pennsylvania.

Press Contact:

Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional

Phone: 800-618-2847

Email: customerservice@vikingpest.com

Website: www.vikingpest.com

