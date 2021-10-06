Boomi Out Of This World To Feature Live Performance By Grammy Award Winning Artist; Jay Shetty, Former Monk and Best-Selling Author; And Abby Wambach, Two-Time Olympic Soccer Gold Medalist One-day, digital event brings industry leaders and global Boomi community together to discuss future of intelligent connectivity and automation

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™ , the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the second installation of its digital global user event, Out of This World , where the company will unveil its future vision and new product announcements.

Out of This World will take place in North America and Europe on November 10, with the Asia Pacific region following on November 11. During this exciting, one-day digital event, Boomi will demonstrate how organizations can break down information silos to harness the full value of their data, become more agile, accelerate time to value, and achieve better business outcomes faster. Attendees will hear from technology and business leaders, as well as industry peers from some of the most innovative companies in the world on how Boomi has transformed their business through intelligent connectivity and automation.

Attendees will also get a sneak peek at Boomi's product roadmap, enjoy live entertainment by a nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist, gain valuable insights via informative technical sessions, and enjoy learning from thought leadership conversations about the future of automation via fireside chats with Boomi executives. Fireside chats will feature Jay Shetty, #1 New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, purpose coach, and former monk, and Abby Wambach, American soccer player, coach, two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA Women's World Cup champion, six-time winner of the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year award, and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

"IT and business leaders rose to the occasion during the past 18 months," said Mandy Dhaliwal, chief marketing officer at Boomi. "They helped their organizations make profound changes under extraordinary circumstances. Out of This World is an opportunity to come together as a community to discuss the trends shaping the future of business and gain actionable knowledge from Boomi's 17,000 global customers, 800 partners, and 100,000 Boomiverse members on how to accelerate their future, today."

Boomi's Out of This World will include four technical tracks with informative sessions detailing new insights and best practices for how organizations can take full advantage of the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to transform their business. Highlights include:

Accelerate Business Outcomes Track: Key Practices for the Next Era of Digital Transformation and Hybrid Working

Are we heading into a post-COVID digital transformation 2.0? The first generation of digital transformation was driven by investing in customer experiences, becoming data-driven, and migrating to cloud architectures while the organization learned agile DevOps and data science capabilities. Digital transformation's next generation will be driven by digitally enabled products, hybrid working, proactive data governance, integrated employee experiences, and AI-inside, low-code platforms. In this session, attendees will learn three key practices for the next era of digital transformation.





Dominate As a Developer Track: Get Started with Boomi in 15 Minutes

It takes time and effort to evaluate, purchase, and experience the value of a new data integration platform — but what if that could be done in just 15 minutes? In this session, attendees will learn how to get a Boomi account with full access to the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, unlimited connections, and no expiration date; quickly and easily build automated workflows that they can control and share across their business; and get answers to questions as well as help for any challenges they face.





Become an IT Hero Track: How to Build Next-Level Visibility into Your Integration Framework

Where's that order? What failed? Streamlining and automating the monitoring of an organization's integrations are key to scaling implementation and resolving issues quickly. Join us for a conversation with an industry leader to learn how they've incorporated Boomi event data into their company's standard monitoring tools for advanced reporting and notifications to provide visibility across their integrations, no matter where they run.





"Go Boomi It" Track: Meet the Flexibility and Execution Demands of Hybrid/Multicloud Integration

Organizations are increasingly adopting a combination of infrastructure deployments to address their varied business use cases. How does Boomi help to bring order to this decentralization of services and help restore a measure of simplicity to this complexity? Join us as we share recent innovations across our platform of services that answer these questions. We'll also provide insight on the continued innovations in our Atom runtime, bringing enhanced speed, scale, and agility.

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi is trusted by more than 17,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, things, and people for better, faster business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2021 Boomi, the 'B' logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

