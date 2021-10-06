SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands with Another 27 New Strategies on its Turnkey Asset Management Platform Year to date (YTD) growth of 64% represents an all-time high of $18 billion Assets Under Management (AUM)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its platform with 27 new strategies. The SMArtX platform now supports over 930 model traded and manager-traded separate account strategies.

SMArtX added seven select, new firms to the platform, including Advisor Partners, Argent Capital Management, Howard Capital Management, Madison Investment Advisors, Penn Capital, Redwood Investment Management, and TCW Investment Management. Collectively these firms add 20 new diversified strategies across a broad range of international and global strategies, direct indexing, equity, and fixed income.

In addition, existing firms Brandes Investment Partners, Dana Investment Advisors, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Martin Investment Management, and Schafer Cullen Capital Management collectively add seven strategies to the platform.

"We are proud to welcome these great names and firms to SMArtX," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Reaching this new AUM milestone represents a fundamental shift in advisor demand away from older, legacy systems. SMArtX technology is scalable and opens the door for many other possibilities."

The complete list of new strategies incudes:

The new strategies are all available on the award-winning, cloud-based SMArtX TAMP, whose assets under management ('AUM') continues to grow at break-neck pace, recently topping $18 billion. This represents approximately a 64% YTD AUM growth, making it one of the fastest growing firms in the managed accounts industry.

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"As financial technology evolves, enterprise firms continued to be faced with the same question for their legacy managed accounts technology: Replace or Integrate," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "Regardless of the strategic decision, SMArtX offers the same award-winning technology through its TAMP interface or through its API data feeds, each tailored to meet the needs of our clients."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

