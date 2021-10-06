Spyder Launches an Enterprise Document Storage Solution, Purposefully Built for Insurance and Financial Services Companies

FORT SCOTT, Kan., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder, Inc., a SaaS company announced today that they have expanded their product line for document storage solutions. This past summer, Spyder released a document storage solution for producers and small offices for online purchase. Their new solution is disrupting the document storage and management space with its purposeful design built to serve the needs of enterprise insurance and financial services firms. This expansion serves as part of Spyder's commitment to create robust solutions for all insurance and financial services market segments.

Spyder, Inc. the one-stop producer shop. (PRNewsfoto/Spyder, Inc.)

Spyder's mission is to modernize, digitize, standardize, and simplify outdated technology that needs to be reimagined to fit the fast-changing needs of businesses today. "We strategically created this document storage solution to meet and exceed insurance and financial services company's expectations." said Nedra Barr, Chief Executive Officer of Spyder, Inc. "We understand the world isn't the same as it once was. So, we're doing something about it, we're consciously building solutions that take today's conditions into account. We pay attention to regulations, cyber and ransom threats, and digital trends, then craft solutions to solve those problems."

Spyder's solutions also provide simple setups, monetary savings, and security protection. Document storage for companies is no exception. It offers premier multi-cloud capabilities and provides protection against cyber and ransom attacks all, purposely built to serve this industry.

"There's really nothing like this on the market," said Bob Peacock, Chief Technology Officer of Spyder, Inc. "As digital threats increase, technology must be both effective at its purpose AND provide world class security. That's my complete focus, and that's what we accomplished with this new solution for the insurance and financial services markets."

Clients are considered members of the firm's prestigious Spyderloop, a group of elite professionals that inspire growth through embracing modern technology and innovation. Learn more and experience Spyder's solutions by visiting www.spyderloop.com .

About Spyder

Spyder is a traditional SaaS company providing enterprise solutions designed to solve the decentralized business and regulatory requirements within the insurance and financial services industry. Further, Spyder also provides a digital one-stop producer shop continually adding products and services putting everything in one place to simplify the buying search. Based in Fort Scott, Kansas Spyder is a mission-driven firm that believes in bringing new technology jobs to support the revitalization of rural southeast Kansas.

