TZOA Becomes HAVEN to Breathe New Life into HVAC Sector Enabling Any System to Deliver Clean Air On-Demand

Innovative air management solution uses the home's existing HVAC system to automatically detect and remove harmful pollutants creating a healthier, safer environment.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TZOA, pioneers of smart air quality technology for HVAC professionals and their homeowner customers, becomes HAVEN and announces the launch of the HAVEN Central Air Controller. Along with the bold new look and brand comes an entirely fresh approach to air quality management. Combined with the existing HAVEN Central Air Monitor, the HAVEN Controller builds an ecosystem that makes any HVAC system smarter and homes healthier by detecting harmful pollutants and automatically circulating fresh air within the home.

HAVEN IAQ Logo (CNW Group/HAVEN IAQ)

HVAC systems are typically used for comfort to heat and cool the home. Recent environmental issues such as heatwaves and forest fires, and health concerns such as COVID-19, have increased awareness of the need for improved air quality (IAQ) and led to a surge of interest in room air purifiers. Compared with other products that are loud, inefficient and take up living space, HAVEN's air cleaning solution automatically manages the whole-home using the existing central HVAC systems to better address these concerns.

Introduced in 2020, the HAVEN Central Air Monitor is unlike other IAQ devices as it is the only system mounted directly within the duct, where it can monitor airborne pollutants across the entire home. It combines the diagnostic power of miniaturized, research-grade particulate sensing lasers and chemical sensors to detect levels of airborne contaminants such as dust, pollen, pet dander, odours, and materials off-gassing. The addition of the HAVEN Central Air Controller allows for the HAVEN system to automatically control an HVAC system and ancillary equipment, taking action and responding by optimizing filtration, ventilation, or humidity levels on-demand.

"Today, more than ever, it is essential your home is safe, healthy, and free of pollutants that can harm your family," explained Kevin Hart, CEO and Founder of HAVEN. "Our new name, look and feel reflects our fresh approach to air quality management, and we look forward to bringing it into millions of homes in North America."

Mastering The Elements of Air Quality

Air circulation within the home is the most important factor in improving air quality. The HAVEN ecosystem is the first to monitor airflow and controls filtration, ventilation and humidity, the three critical pillars that air movement enables. Without this circulation, stagnant air causes a build-up of hyper-local airborne contamination, often known as Sick Building Syndrome.

Connected to specific terminals of the HVAC system, the HAVEN Controller works in harmony with the Monitor to intelligently automate HVAC equipment when necessary, and save energy when not needed. Homeowners can set a circulation schedule to help distribute and sample the air, which will trigger equipment when an air quality issue is identified: e.g activate filtration when cooking particles are detected, or turn on ventilation for high VOCs.

Environmental information is delivered to homeowners via the HAVEN IAQ app and to HVAC Professionals via the HAVEN Pro web portal. The web portal allows HVAC professionals to monitor air quality for multiple customers within a single dashboard. Perfect for service maintenance contracts, it provides individually tailored reports and ongoing touchpoints with customers to foster trust and a long-term relationship.

The HAVEN ecosystem is now available through HVAC contractors across the U.S. and Canada. HAVEN products are carried by some of the largest HVAC distributors including Goodman, Amana & Daikin, Steven's Equipment Supply, East Coast Metals, Crescent Parts & Equipment, TruTech Tools.

About HAVEN IAQ

HAVEN is the first smart whole-home air quality solution, installed directly in a homeowner's existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. HAVEN technology has been tested by 3rd party labs such as LMS Technologies Minneapolis, the University of Utah, and the U.S. EPA.

HAVEN (formally known as TZOA) was founded in 2013 in Vancouver, British Columbia by former-journeyman electrician, Kevin R. Hart, through a desire to make healthier air more accessible for North Americans. The company has since scaled to 25 employees out of its HQ in downtown Vancouver.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HAVEN IAQ