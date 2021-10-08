Technisys Partners With Okcoin To Bring Cryptocurrency Integrations To Digital Banking

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-gen digital banking platform innovator Technisys announces a new partnership with Okcoin , a global cryptocurrency exchange serving 190 countries, to help traditional banks support bitcoin and cryptocurrency services to new and existing customers — enabling banks to elevate the customer experience and uncover new revenue streams.

As mainstream consumer adoption of cryptocurrency continues to rise, traditional banks are challenged with providing solutions to meet this new market demand. Through this partnership with Okcoin, Technisys will empower banks to adopt and support bitcoin and other cryptocurrency services, while continuing to offer a seamless, end-to-end, digital customer experience.

While Okcoin's cryptocurrency exchange supports millions of people who buy and sell bitcoin and more than 30 other crypto assets daily, Technisys will enable banks and fintechs to integrate a new set of cryptocurrency services into their existing digital offerings — enabling banks to better meet changing customer needs and demands for more safe, secure and regulated cryptocurrency banking solutions.

"As consumer behavior shifts and bitcoin adoption increases, Technisys is committed to helping our digital and core banking clients to adapt and flex as market demands dictate," said Mike Santos, CEO of Technisys. "Enabling these capabilities for all financial institutions brings opportunity and growth in new ways - via a next-gen digital banking platform - that were simply not possible before."

"Okcoin is committed to making crypto investing easily accessible to everyone around the world, as well as partnering with top fintech companies to provide a seamless user experience" said Hong Fang, CEO of Okcoin. "We're pleased to be working with Technisys to broaden the next generation of tools Okcoin customers can use to engage with the crypto market, and we look forward to driving greater adoption through this partnership."

With Technisys headquartered in Miami, where the city's mayor, Francis Suarez, has inspired action to transform Miami into the latest innovation hub, the Technisys and Okcoin partnership is timely, and representative of the flourishing technological ecosystem in this city. It is indicative of the growing momentum - with technology innovation at the center - to support new ways of working, engaging and living for banks, businesses and consumers.

