Kaiser Permanente Gets Top Grades for Its Medicare Health Plans All 2022 health plans are in the highest rating - 5 out of 5 stars - for excellent care and member experience

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicare health plans in every region served by Kaiser Permanente have received a 5-Star rating — the highest possible — from CMS (the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) for 2022.

CMS' Medicare Part C (health plan) and Part D (drug plan) Star Rating system is designed to allow Medicare-eligible individuals to compare Medicare health plans based on quality and performance. Plans that receive 5 out of 5 Stars in the annual ratings are recognized as excellent, providing expert medicine, seamless care, and outstanding service to their Medicare health plan members.

The 2022 plans in California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, the mid-Atlantic states (Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.), the Northwest (Oregon and Southwest Washington), and Washington state all received 5 out of 5 Stars.

"These ratings affirm our standing as one of the finest health care organizations in the country and represent the excellent care provided by our highly skilled physicians, nurses, clinicians, and front-line staff," said Nancy Gin, MD, executive vice president and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation, the national umbrella organization for the more than 23,000 physicians who provide care to Kaiser Permanente's members. "We are dedicated to providing high-quality care for our Medicare health plan members and helping them live full, active lives."

Consistently a top choice

Kaiser Permanente first earned the distinction of 5 star ratings for all of its Medicare health plans in 2014. This is also the 11th consecutive year all Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plans have been rated 4.5 Stars or higher. Kaiser Permanente provides care to nearly 1.8 million Medicare health plan members in 8 states and the District of Columbia.

"Kaiser Permanente is proud to provide, year after year, the highest quality health care and service, which is what our Medicare health plan members expect and deserve," said Andrew Bindman, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer for Kaiser Permanente. "From the moment our Medicare health plan members choose Kaiser Permanente for their care and coverage, we work diligently to provide an exceptional, coordinated care experience, and this distinction is a reflection of those efforts."

Every year, CMS rates all Medicare Advantage health plans (Parts C and D) on multiple facets of care and service, including chronic conditions management, health maintenance, patient experience, customer service, and pharmacy services. Kaiser Permanente's excellent plan ratings demonstrate the value of our integrated health care delivery system, which brings a myriad of services together, in many cases all under one roof, and puts our patients at the center of care.

Enrolling in a Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan

Medicare-eligible people can enroll in individual Medicare Advantage and Part D plans during the Medicare open enrollment period, which begins on October 15 and runs through December 7, 2021. Medicare-eligible individuals who have a 5-Star Medicare health plan available in their area can also take advantage of a special enrollment period that runs from December 8, 2021, through November 30, 2022. During that time, they can join or switch to a plan with a 5-Star quality rating (one plan change allowed per special enrollment period).

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about Kaiser Permanente's highly rated Medicare health plans and historical Star ratings by visiting kp.org/medicarestars .

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve approximately 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org

