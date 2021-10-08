Second Annual Hereditary Factor 10 Deficiency Awareness Day Kicks Off October 10

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, is proud to partner with the National Hemophilia Foundation in recognizing the second Hereditary Factor X (10) Deficiency Awareness Day on October 10, 2021. This day helps bring a very rare bleeding disorder to the forefront of people's minds, including the patients it impacts, the challenges they face, and the treatments that might help.

About one in a million people have hereditary factor X deficiency, which causes unusual or excessive bleeding or bruising, heavy menstrual bleeding in women, painful or swollen joints, nose bleeds, and bleeding gums. Serious bleeding in the brain or stomach is also possible. Because the symptoms are so varied, patients may suffer for years before being diagnosed. Thankfully, a simple blood test can be done to determine whether someone has the disorder and can be treated with plasma-based treatments.

Carly Magee, a mother of two children diagnosed with hereditary factor X deficiency, says it best. "Awareness and accurate diagnosis are essential to living a full, happy and healthy life with hereditary factor X deficiency. Using correct medication, educating and advocating for oneself or a child is key to protection from possible debilitating consequences of the disease."

"After seeing the success of last year's inaugural Hereditary Factor X Awareness Day, we knew we had to continue our work to raise awareness around hereditary factor X deficiency for those living with the disorder and those yet to be diagnosed," notes Bob Rossilli, US President and Chief Commercial Officer, Global Business for BPL. "We hope this day as well as ongoing efforts throughout the year help generate greater awareness of the signs and symptoms of hereditary factor X deficiency."

"When living with a condition as rare as FX Deficiency, it is easy to feel alone – but a day such as this reminds us that we are never alone," said Dr. Leonard A. Valentino, a hematologist and CEO and President of the National Hemophilia Foundation. "This day is an important opportunity to raise our voices to bring awareness to FX deficiency and the amazing individuals and families living with this condition. NHF is grateful to partner with BPL in celebrating this cause."

The first Hereditary Factor X Deficiency Awareness Day was on 10/10/20. To learn more about hereditary factor X deficiency, visit https://www.hemophilia.org/bleeding-disorders-a-z/types/other-factor-deficiencies/factor-x.

About Bio Products Laboratory (BPL)

Recognizing the power of plasma and with over 60 years heritage in the industry, BPL supplies high-quality plasma derived medicines to meet the needs of clinicians, patients, and customers globally. BPL is headquartered in Elstree, United Kingdom, where it's manufacturing operations are located. BPL USA Inc. offices are located in Durham, North Carolina. BPL is dedicated to producing medicines for the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and infectious diseases as well for critical care. BPL invests in the latest R&D, technology, and manufacturing methods, and continuously adapts to ensure that we continue to serve all our stakeholders effectively. For more information visit http://www.bplgroup.com or https://www.bpl-us.com/

