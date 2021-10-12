Math experts to provide best practices, tips, and routines during free 10-part series kicking off on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Curriculum Associates Launches New Webinar Series to Help Elementary Educators Deliver Engaging Math Instruction and Create a Positive Classroom Culture

Curriculum Associates Launches New Webinar Series to Help Elementary Educators Deliver Engaging Math Instruction and Create a Positive Classroom Culture Math experts to provide best practices, tips, and routines during free 10-part series kicking off on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help educators teach key elementary math concepts in an engaging way, Curriculum Associates is launching a free 10-part webinar series called Mathemagical Mindset: Creating Classrooms Where Students Thrive. During the webinars, which run from October 12 to November 10, 2021, math experts from Curriculum Associates will provide best practices, tips, and routines to help educators engage students in the learning process and cultivate a positive classroom culture.

(PRNewsfoto/Curriculum Associates, LLC)

"It goes without saying that students thrive when they are having fun while being engaged in the learning process," said Elizabeth Peyser, national director of content and implementation at Curriculum Associates and one of the featured webinar presenters. "This new webinar series covers a variety of math topics and fresh ideas—from revising the mathematical mindset to experiencing math connections across grade levels to using academic routines and incorporating hands-on learning—that will help educators create an environment in which students can experience the magic of learning math."

The Mathemagical Mindset series includes:

Make Space for Math: Rethinking and Revising Mathematical Mindset on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Sharpen Your Focus: The Importance of Early Foundations for Success in Algebra on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Making Sense of Number Sense on Monday, October 18, 2021

Making Connection Routine: Using Academic Routines to Create Safe Spaces for Learning on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Leading Inclusive and Productive Math Communities on Monday, October 25, 2021

Number Lines 101: The Fundamentals on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Accelerate the Math, Come On! Applying Acceleration Mindset Shifts to Ensure All Students Are Successful on Monday, November 1, 2021

Number Lines 102: Fraction Computation on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

What's Your Angle on Angles? on Monday, November 8, 2021

Mathemagical Moments: Fun Activities to Calm Brains and Have More Fun with Math! on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

All webinars will be held at 3 p.m. ET and last for 45 minutes.

To learn more and register for the upcoming webinars, visit Cvent.me/ZqQgb1.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066

Kati@kehcomm.com CFixler@cainc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC