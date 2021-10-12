Freshly names former Amazon executive Anna Fabrega as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly Inc., the leading fresh-prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced that Anna Fabrega, Freshly's Chief Commercialization Officer, has been named CEO effective today. The appointment comes as Mike Wystrach, Freshly Founder and CEO, has decided to step down from his position and transition to an advisory role to the Freshly Board.

"From small beginnings hand-delivering meals to consumers, to building standard-setting technology and a nationwide network that delivers more than one million meals per week and helps make eating healthy easier and more convenient for people across the country, it's been an incredible journey to lead this team," said Wystrach. "It's never an easy decision to move on from something you've built from the ground up, but I'm excited to take my passion for creating new innovations for consumers on to my next chapter, and I look forward to seeing Anna lead the Freshly business to new heights."

Fabrega joined Freshly in January as Chief Commercialization Officer to lead Marketing, Brand, Menu Development, Customer Experience and Sales. Originally from Panama, Fabrega brings deep experience across the food, retail and e-commerce industries. She previously held leadership positions at the convenience store chain Stripes (acquired by 7-Eleven), Microsoft, and Amazon. At Amazon, Fabrega led the Amazon Go Just Walk Out brick-and-mortar stores and Amazon Kitchen private label fresh foods businesses.

"I am honored and excited to lead Freshly into the future as I believe deeply in our mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating. Mike has built a tremendous organization here and I'm grateful to him for all we've accomplished so far," said Fabrega.

Fabrega will report to Steve Presley, Chairman & CEO of Nestlé USA, which acquired Freshly in 2020.

