North Highland's Courtney Albert Recognized Among Women Leaders in Consulting

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation management consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Courtney Albert has been named as part of an elite group of 2021 Women Leaders in Consulting by Consulting Magazine—specifically in the category of Excellence in Client Service.

Courtney Albert, Associate Vice President, North Highland

Albert is an Associate Vice President in North Highland's Strategy practice, currently sitting at the helm of the firm's Organizational Design offering. With over 15 years of experience in organizational strategy, change, and design under her belt, her passion has now been acknowledged by the flagship publication's annual award.

When asked what advice Albert would give to other women in her field, she drew on her experience: "Never underestimate yourself or avoid the unknown. Those are the challenges that provide growth. For instance, studies have shown that men will apply for a job or role when they meet only 60% of the qualifications. For women, it is 100%. Looking back on my career, I can pinpoint the times where I resisted the impulse to self-sabotage before even getting started—with one of those critical points being how I began my career as a consultant. I am honored to have my work and dedication recognized by North Highland and Consulting Magazine."

"Courtney is an excellent example of a transformational leader," said Navid Ahdieh, Managing Director at North Highland. "We are proud of her for this well-deserved honor. Her ideas, boldness and ability to activate change and transformation are an inspiration to our team, our clients, and the communities we serve. Her excellence in client service is most evident through her skill at elevating the courage, creativity, and impact of other leaders during chaotic times, when alignment around unified objectives and mindsets are most needed."

North Highland was recently recognized by Consulting as a "Top 20" Best Large Firm to Work For.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We have more than 5,000 consultants worldwide and 65+ offices around the globe. Meanwhile, we're a proud member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordence.com), an international consulting alliance. For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Wyatt Jefferies

404-587-5368

wyatt.jefferies@northhighland.com

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland